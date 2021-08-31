BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 8,435 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

