BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 9,125 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Ball worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

