Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 1425525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

