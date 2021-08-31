Bonfida (FIDA) Price Up 44.8% Over Last Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00010790 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $227.61 million and $3.46 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

