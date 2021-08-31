Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Booking worth $340,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,313.59. 7,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,385. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 226.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,283.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

