BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $98,734.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $98,734.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.