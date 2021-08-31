Boosted Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,011.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $145,342.60 and $61,011.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00162337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.46 or 0.07300021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.58 or 1.00053781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00830204 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

