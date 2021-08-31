BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.73 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $9.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

