Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $61,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $37,363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

