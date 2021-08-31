BoutsPro Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $327,987.88 and approximately $37.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

