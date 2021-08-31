Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 100,000 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 2,591,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,558. Boxlight Co. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter worth $46,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

