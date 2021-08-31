bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 161.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPOSY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

