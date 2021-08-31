Bread Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.36 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

