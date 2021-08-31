BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,169,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,062. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.32.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
