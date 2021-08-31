Brian J. Wendling Sells 8,580 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $423,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

