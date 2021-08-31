Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

BRDCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

