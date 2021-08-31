Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 18,863 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 155.43 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

