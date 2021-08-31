Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.