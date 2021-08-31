Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $814.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.55. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $816.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

