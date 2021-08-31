Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.09 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average of $335.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

