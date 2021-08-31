Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.96.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

