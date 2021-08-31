Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

