Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,856,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

