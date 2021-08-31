Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

