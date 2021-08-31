Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

