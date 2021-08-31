Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 98,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,694,000 after buying an additional 308,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

