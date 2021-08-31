Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $6,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

