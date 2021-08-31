Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

