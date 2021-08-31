Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

