Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,127,000 after buying an additional 2,721,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,704,000 after purchasing an additional 445,742 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

