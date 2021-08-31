Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $303.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

