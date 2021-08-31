Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,239 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 366,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

