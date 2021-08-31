British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

