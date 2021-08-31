British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
