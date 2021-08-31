Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 493,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,059. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.