Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 493,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,059. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.