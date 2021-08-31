Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.33

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 21322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

