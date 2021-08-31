Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $264.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.91. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.