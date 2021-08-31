Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $344.29 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $362.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

