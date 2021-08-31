Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.