Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.74 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

