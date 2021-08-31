Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.74 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.
About Getty Realty
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
