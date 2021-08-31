Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $410.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.33 million and the lowest is $409.70 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $435.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

