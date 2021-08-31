Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.80. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 30.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 69.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 5,835,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,254. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

