Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

