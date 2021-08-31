Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,992. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.