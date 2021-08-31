Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,992. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.