Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.53 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 443,845 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,309,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

