Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

