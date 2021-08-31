Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

