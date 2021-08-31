Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $2.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 858.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

