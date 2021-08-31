Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $2.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $28.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.86 million, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $143.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

