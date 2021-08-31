Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

